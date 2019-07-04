Where things stand with two key blue chip Gamecocks recruiting targets

Four-star lineman breaks down South Carolina’s recruitment of him The South Carolina Gamecocks football team is working to recruit Dudley High School defensive end Myles Murphy out of North Carolina Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Gamecocks football team is working to recruit Dudley High School defensive end Myles Murphy out of North Carolina

South Carolina football is after a pair of blue chip defensive players from neighboring states. They’ll find out about one in a few days.

Gamecocks defensive end target Myles Murphy of Greensboro, North Carolina has narrowed his list to USC, UNC, Florida and Alabama leading up to his announcement Monday. He told TV station WFMY he has basically made his decision. He will announce at 3 p.m. during a ceremony at his school.

Gamecocks linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler also spoke Wednesday with linebacker target Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Georgia. Tisdol has been torn between USC and Auburn.

His coach said earlier this week that the Tigers for the moment are possibly out of the running after taking a second inside linebacker in their class.

Note:

▪ Lexington, Kentucky catcher/infielder Colin Burgess (5-foot-10 180) committed to USC for the 2019 class. Burgess primarily is a catcher and he signed with Wichita State in November. But he got his release from his LOI after the Shockers fired head coach Todd Butler in late May. In stats compiled by MaxPreps, for his career Burgess batted .367 in 99 games with 15 home runs and 70 RBIs. His father played pro hockey and his mother played college softball.