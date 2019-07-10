Key South Carolina wide receiver target sets announcement date

VIDEO: Bryan McClendon talks recruiting philosophy South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain.

South Carolina football will only have to wait a few more weeks to publicly find out where it stands with a key speedy receiver target.

Highly rated pass catcher Deajaun McDougle (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) retweeted a graphic that he will make his official announcement on July 30 at 6 p.m. with several teammates. The graphic, which had logos of what appeared to be finalists, has since been taken down, and he will announce his finalists 10 days before picking a school.

McDougle posted 853 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as part of a talented offense. He’s a former teammate of current Gamecocks linebacker Rosendo Louis.

South Carolina already has two wide receiver commits in Mike Wyman and Da’Qon Stewart, so a McDougle commit would likely complete the group.

Notes:

▪ Dillon Jones, a 6-foot-5 wing formerly of Keenan but headed to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, said the College of Charleston, Charlotte and Appalachian State are in strongest pursuit. He said USC and Clemson are not recruiting him at this point. USC has offered but Jones said he’s hearing nothing from the Gamecocks. And Clemson coach Brad Brownell did watch one of his games in an event in Columbia this summer. Jones has visited Charleston and Appalachian and plans to visit Charlotte at some point. Jones and his AAU team will play this weekend in the adidas Summer Championships in Birmingham.

▪ Chapman QB Mikele Colasurdo committed to Georgia State.

▪ Fort Mill right-handed pitcher Mikey Tepper committed to Mississippi State according to Diamond Prospects.