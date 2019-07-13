Gamecocks in the mix for Tennessee defender as he gets closer to decision

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Linebacker Devyn Curtis of Brentwood, Tennessee, made an unofficial visit to South Carolina last season for a game, and he was back on campus in late June with his seven-on-seven team. He got a closer look at the facilities and the Gamecock coaches got a closer look at him.

Curtis (6-2, 220) wants to make his decision soon and USC has been in his top six. The Gamecocks apparently will be a factor with him to the end.

“I got to see the facilities and talk to the coaches,” Curtis said. “I really liked it. I really liked the facilities. I’m getting a message that they like me. When I was there, they were letting me know that they really liked me, and I saw the coaches watching. I think there was at least one coach at every seven-on-seven game I was playing in.

Curtis also has taken unofficial visits to Vanderbilt, Purdue, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Kentucky. He will take his official visits during the season and hopes to set one with USC. The other schools are on his short list are Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Virginia. He will sign in December but will not graduate early.

“I really like Columbia and I like the facilities, and I like the coaches as well,” he said.

Last season Curtis totaled 120 tackles with 15.5 sacks.

USC running back commitment Marshawn Lloyd was quoted earlier this month at The Opening saying Georgia was still coming hard after him and he planned to visit Athens for the Notre Dame game.

But Lloyd walked back some of those comments in a Thursday story written by Adam Friedman of Rivals. Lloyd acknowledged the talk of him visiting Georgia and Penn State, and he told Friedman, “I want to be in 100 percent with South Carolina.”

Lloyd added that he’s not going on many visits and he doesn’t have any planned at this point. Lloyd did say in the article that Georgia is the other school he hears the most from besides USC, and Bulldogs running backs coach Dell McGee is staying on him.