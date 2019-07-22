Gamecocks in good shape with top in-state guard after teammate leaves USC off list

What’s the latest on Myles Tate’s recruitment? USC target weighs in 2020 in-state point guard Myles Tate updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 in-state point guard Myles Tate updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019.

South Carolina did not make the final five with 6-foot-9 Dorman standout PJ Hall, but the Gamecocks are in much better shape with his teammate, highly-acclaimed point guard Myles Tate. Tate is coming off an appearance at the Chris Paul CP3 Elite Guard Camp and this week he plans to move forward with his recruiting. He plans to review all of his offers and then narrow his list to the schools he will visit before making a decision prior to his season.

Tate’s most recent offer came Sunday from Pitt. He also has offers from Clemson, College of Charleston, South Florida, Coastal Carolina, Presbyterian, Wofford, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Murray State.

“We are just going to look at their rosters and what they have to offer, and what kind of systems they run and things like that, and how I would fit,” Tate said. “South Carolina is a good fit for me I think. It’s at home so family and things, that won’t be a problem. The school, I just like. I like Coach (Frank) Martin a lot. I feel like I can fit there and play to the best of my abilities. They’ve been showing me a lot of love for a long time. That’s important to me. Loyalty. They’ve been watching me since the summer of my 10th grade year. That really means a lot.”

And heading down the stretch of his recruitment, Tate said the Gamecocks are continuing to show their strong interest.

“I talked to South Carolina last Thursday,” Tate said. “They were asking me how I was playing in Alabama. They actually came to see me when I was down there, and I played pretty good. I talked to coach Bruce (Shingler) and he told me to keep doing my thing. I told him I was excited about South Carolina.”

Tate took an unofficial visit to South Carolina on June 17. He also took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech in early June. Clemson was his first ACC offer but the Tigers have not been recruiting him.

The Gamecocks have has two scholarships to offer for the 2020 class, though a third could become available if AJ Lawson leaves early for the NBA Draft.

Notes:

▪ Jacksonville, Florida corner Jahquez Robinson had scheduled an official visit to USC for Wednesday, but he said Sunday night he most likely will not make that visit. He said the trip is being pushed back to another date. He currently is an Alabama commit.

▪ South Carolina tight end target Eric Shaw of Notasulga, Alabama plans a return visit to Auburn this weekend according to AuburnSports.com. He also visited there for the Big Cat Weekend. Shaw has taken an official visit to USC.

▪ Miami tight end Diego Lamonica committed to Vanderbilt. He had an offer from the Gamecocks and drew interest from Clemson.

▪ Dacula, Georgia 2021 quarterback Colten Gauthier will visit Clemson on Thursday according to a story by Clemson247. The Tigers have not yet offered. Gauthier has a USC offer and visited the Gamecocks in May. He also was back for a camp in June. Some of his other offers are Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kentucky, Syracuse, Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. Two other 2021 quarterbacks offered by Clemson have committed elsewhere.

▪ The Gamecocks made the top six with Miami wide receiver Kentron Poitier. The others are Tennessee, Syracuse, Florida State, Louisville and Florida.

▪ Matt Cross, a 6-foot-6 South Carolina basketball target, has scheduled an official visit to Florida for Monday according to Corey Evans of Rivals. He will take one to Texas A&M this coming weekend. He has taken official visits to USC, Indiana, Miami and Butler.