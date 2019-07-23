Gamecocks add another talented wide receiver target to 2021 recruiting board

VIDEO: Bryan McClendon talks recruiting philosophy South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain.

A new name to add to South Carolina’s recruiting board for the 2021 class is wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (6-foot-3, 187 pounds), formerly of Houston but now living in Antioch, Tennessee just outside of Nashville.

Mitchell is a member of the National Playmakers Academy (NPA), an organization that works with football players around Nashville on and off the field in helping them earn scholarships. It’s a group that has sent players to South Carolina. Mitchell said the Gamecocks made the offer through the NPA’s founder and CEO Buck Fitzgerald. He has yet to talk to the Gamecocks’ area recruiter Bobby Bentley about the offer, but plans to do so as soon as possible.

Mitchell has been rehabbing a hip injury this summer and that limited his ability to get to camps and 7-on-7 events. But he did travel with his team to USC for a 7-on-7 in June where he got a chance to see the facilities and talk with some coaches.

“I wasn’t able to play and the coach (Bryan McClendon) wasn’t able to see me in action in person,” Mitchell said. “They already knew who I was. Fast forward a little bit, my recruiter (Fitzgerald) sent some videos to the coach and the very next day he called me and said South Carolina had just offered based off the videos. I was pretty excited.”

The Gamecocks join Tennessee and Kentucky as the major offers for Mitchell at this point.

“I feel good,” Mitchell said. “I’m just like, all my hard work is paying off. Coaches are starting to open their eyes. They like how explosive I am. They like how I can make plays with ball. They like my yards after catch. They like my speed and I can make big plays.”

Mitchell also visited Tennessee this summer for a camp. He also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech in March. He said he plans to visit USC again early in the season, perhaps for the first home game.

Last season Mitchell had 25 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns, and he scored another five touchdowns on the ground.

Notes:

▪ USC is one of the final four with safety Ja’Qurious Conley of Jacksonville, North Carolina. He has an official visit with the Gamecocks set for the Alabama game. This weekend he plans to visit unofficially either Virginia Tech or North Carolina, depending on his father’s availability to travel. Duke is the fourth school on his list.

▪ Cedar Hill, Texas quarterback Shedeur Sanders plans to visit Florida State this weekend. He has a South Carolina offer, his brother is a freshman DB with the Gamecocks, and he’s the son of Deion Sanders.

▪ Cornelius, North Carolina 2021 running back Evan Pryor plans to visit Oregon this weekend. He has an offer from USC and is getting interest from Clemson.