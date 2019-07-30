Gamecocks among four planned official visits for in-state, blue chip point guard

What’s the latest on Myles Tate’s recruitment? USC target weighs in 2020 in-state point guard Myles Tate updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 in-state point guard Myles Tate updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019.

This week point guard Myles Tate of Dorman plans to name his final seven. From those seven he will take his official visits. Monday night he said he knew of four of those visits and dates are set for three of them.

“I just felt like they were the schools that wanted me and showed me the most love,” Tate said of his final seven. “They made me feel like I was at home.”

Tate will take his first official visit starting Thursday when he heads up to Butler. He also has set an official visit to the College of Charleston for August 22. And he plans to visit Pitt in September.

Tate said USC also will get an official visit though a date has not been set. He talked with Gamecock coach Frank Martin earlier Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He told me he was really excited and he just said that I can fit well in his program,” Tate said.

Tate is not naming a favorite but previously stated some of his stop schools as USC, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Murray State and College of Charleston. He has not scheduled any in-home visits.

Note:

▪ Lazaria Spearman, a 2022 6-foot-2 women’s forward out of Dacula, Georgia, is down to the South Carolina, Louisville and Miami.