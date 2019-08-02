South Carolina’s top uncommitted prospect, USC target updates recruitment

Newest Gamecocks coach excited to be in SEC, breaks down his group South Carolina Gamecocks football added coach John Scott Jr during the offseason. The former Arkansas, New York Jets coach breaks down the group he's working with. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football added coach John Scott Jr during the offseason. The former Arkansas, New York Jets coach breaks down the group he's working with.

Conway defensive end Tonka Hemingway remains one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the 2020 class. He has said he will announce his commitment the week of his opening game at North Myrtle Beach on Aug. 23. But that’s not yet a definite as he updated us on his recruiting Thursday night.

“I’ll say something next week about when I’m committing,” Hemingway said. “I haven’t heard that much from South Carolina recently. It’s about the same with all the schools. They are just waiting on me.”

Hemingway said he is down to USC, Duke and North Carolina. The decision, which he said he has not made, will come come down to a couple of factors.

“The environment, academics, just my second home,” he said.

Hemingway took official visits to USC and North Carolina in June. He also took an unofficial visit to North Carolina in June. He also had unofficial visits to USC and Duke in the spring.