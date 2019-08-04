Gamecocks target Tank Bigsby sets commitment date

Thomas Brown expects more from Gamecocks backs, explains philosophy South Carolina Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown breaks down what more he wants to see from his players, how coaching at Miami, Wisconsin helped him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown breaks down what more he wants to see from his players, how coaching at Miami, Wisconsin helped him.

Hoganville, Georgia running back Tank Bigsby announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon he will announce his college commitment Friday at 6:30 p.m. Bigsby plans to reveal his choice with an event at his school that will be streamed live by Atlanta TV station WXAI. South Carolina, Georgia and Auburn have been the consistent top schools with Bigsby throughout the recruiting season.

Bigsby has seen a lot of USC through unofficial visits. He was in last season for a game, in January for a junior day, in February, April and June for unofficial visits and an official visit in June. Each visit seemed to strengthen the relationship as he got to know new Gamecock running backs coach Thomas Brown.

Will Muschamp, Brown and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon have preached to Bigsby the idea of coming to USC and making an immediate impact. The Gamecocks, after this season, will lose running backs Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson.

“We were really talking about the same thing,” Bigsby said of a conversation he had with the coaches during the junior day visit. “That when I come, I can start my own legacy. I feel like they are a good school,” he said following the February visit. “They have good coaches. The coaching staff is good.”

Bigsby’s most recent visits were to Auburn. He was there twice in a week in June, including for an official visit. And he and his mother went for an overnight stay the last weekend of July. He has visited the Tigers five times. He also visited Georgia and LSU.

Bigsby said in May, as he was working his way through the schools, that he’s looking at three factors in deciding on a school.

“Good academics and stuff like. The offensive line. I really don’t worry about the depth chart (at running back).”

USC will have Lavonte Valentine, Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris back at running back next season. And they have highly touted Marshawn Lloyd committed for the 2020 class. According to Auburn’s pre-season media guide roster, the Tigers have seven running backs who could be back next season, but they do not have a running back committed for 2020. Georgia has nine players listed as tailbacks or running backs eligible to return next season, and they Bulldogs have a commitment from one of the nation’s top backs in Kendall Milton.