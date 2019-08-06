South Carolina still going after explosive Georgia wide receiver

VIDEO: Bryan McClendon talks recruiting philosophy South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain.

Hapeville, Georgia wide receiver Rico Powers camped at South Carolina in June and worked closely with receivers coach and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon. He has built a good relationship with McClendon and area recruiter Mike Peterson, and he considers the Gamecocks as one of the schools at the top of his list.

“They want me there, so we just keep building our relationship and getting to know each other,” Powers said. “They are up there. I like South Carolina. They are in pretty good shape. I should be taking an official visit there this fall.”

Powers said his communication with McClendon and Peterson has continued on a regular basis since they first started to recruit him when he lived in Savannah. And he has found one very appealing factor about the Gamecock program.

“My position coach there, the receivers coach, Coach McClendon. I’m very excited about that.” I know he really wants me and wants to coach me. I’m not really looking for the school, I’m looking for the school that chooses me.”

Powers had wanted to make his decision before the season but he’s been advised to wait until after he takes some official visits this fall, and that appears to be the course he will follow.

In May, Powers named a top five of USC, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon and Nebraska. But he recently said USC, Oregon and NC State were the three standing out the most to him because of how hard they have been recruiting him.

Last season Powers had 17 catches for 552 yards and 6 touchdowns. He played mostly in the slot as a junior, but at his new school he expects to play outside and see his numbers go up.

Notes:

▪ USC commitment WR Da’Qon Stewart was offered by Louisville, and in his tweet, he called Louisville his “dream school.” Stewart has been committed to the Gamecocks since January and he has held firm to that pledge thus far.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2020 running back Henry Parrish (5-foot-10, 173 pounds) of Miami. He committed to Pitt in June. Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Penn State, Wake Forest and West Virginia are some other reported offers.

▪ Former South Carolina offensive line commitment Issiah Walker of Miami is down to Florida, Florida State and Miami with his next commitment according to Gators Territory.

▪ The Gameacocks ares slated to get one of the dozen visits from 6-foot-10 Roselle, New Jersey big man Cliff Omoruyi plans to take according to Adam Zagoria of Zags Blog. The others on his list are Kentucky, Louisville, Auburn, Miami, TCU, Connecticut, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple, St. John’s and Arizona State.