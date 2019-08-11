Two top Gamecocks targets set to announce within one-hour span this week

How Muschamp, USC are dealing with accelerated recruiting landscape South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks navigate recruiting now with an early signing period in place. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks navigate recruiting now with an early signing period in place.

The defensive side of South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class could get a big boost on Thursday as now two of the Gamecocks’ top targets plan to announce that afternoon. Conway lineman Tonka Hemingway said last week he will announce at 3:30 on Aug. 15. Sunday afternoon Jacksonville, North Carolina safety Ja’Qurious Conley said he is moving up his announcement from Aug. 23 to the 15. He has set the time for between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Hemingway is down to USC, North Carolina and Duke. He took official visits to South Carolina and North Carolina in June with the Tar Heels getting the last visit. He also took an unofficial visit to North Carolina earlier in June. He made unofficial visits to USC and Duke in the spring. After his official visit to USC, Hemingway said the Gamecocks “are in a good place” with him. “I know how they feel about me.”

USC and North Carolina are the top two with Conley. He visited the Tar Heels in late July and that spurred a lot of conjecture that the Tar Heels might have the edge. Conley visited USC for junior days in January and March and he has scheduled an official visit with the Gamecocks for the Alabama weekend.

▪ Chapmanville, Georgia 6-foot-9 big Obinna Anochili-Killen plans to set an official visit date with South Carolina, among others, but no dates have been set. He expects to set some dates soon. He talked with Gamecock recruiter Chuck Martin last week. He said he’s also heard from Georgia.