One of the nation’s top prospects has Gamecocks on short list, ‘home feeling’ at USC

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today’s recruiting world? USC coach explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

Sanford, North Carolina defensive end and USC target Desmond Evans had planned to make a decision in September but he has scratched that idea. He does plan to announce a top five in a month or so, and he’s already set one of his official visits. The Gamecocks do figure to be one of those teams on his short list.

That visit has been set with Virginia Tech for Oct. 19t, when the Hokies will play host to North Carolina, another of the schools pushing hard for Evans. South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida are others Evans said have been on him hard.

Evans said he hasn’t talked with a Gamecock coach in the last 2-3 weeks but he does get regular text messages and other social media contact.

“It’s the same old same,” Evans said. “I have a home feeling (at USC). I can come there and develop and compete with the best players in the country, and get a good education.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Gamecocks have done well recruiting North Carolina for this class holding commitments from three of the state’s top prospects. Tar Heel coach Mack Brown is doing his best to plug the leaks in the state. He was able to keep defensive end Myles Murphy from Will Muschamp and he’s trying to do likewise with Evans with points similar to what the Gamecocks are making.

“Basically the same thing, I can come in and start, and work hard and I can play,” Evans said. “They already have three top defensive players (from the state), so they are trying to add me to it.”

Evans is slowing down his recruiting and not rushing to a decision. He wants to see his final schools up close, and he wants to do that with a clear conscience.

“I want to go on my official visits, and say I commit somewhere, they won’t let me go on my officials,” he said. “That was the case with some of the schools.”

Evans said USC will get one of his official visits, and he’s not sure which game, or games, he plans to see in Columbia this season. But he is planning to be in Charlotte on Aug. 31 for the season opener between the Gamecocks and Tar Heels.