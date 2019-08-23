South Carolina, Clemson hadn’t offered, but SC player becomes first UGA 2021 commit

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and USC’s Will Muschamp make it a habit of going into Georgia and pulling out top talent. Georgia coach Kirby Smart obviously believes turnabout is fair play. For his 2018 class he signed linebacker Channing Tindall of Spring Valley, and he made an immediate impact last season. He did not dip into the state for his 2019 class and has not done so for 2020. But, Thursday night he landed a commitment from one of the state’s top 2021 prospects in safety Bralyn Oliver (6-foot-2 190) of Belton-Honea Path. He’s the Bulldogs’ first commitment for the class.

Oliver announced his commitment on Twitter. He had Clemson, Colorado, Louisville and Duke also among his favorites though Clemson has not offered. He camped with the Tigers this summer as well as USC which also is yet to offer.

Oliver said earlier in the summer Georgia and the others liked him because of his versatility in the secondary.

“All of them like the way I’m able to play both corner and safety, and the way I’m able to run being 6’2, 195 pounds,” Oliver said.

Some of his other offers are Tennessee , Indiana, Syracuse, Marshall, Virginia, Charlotte and Appalachian State.

Notes:

▪ Gamecocks defensive end target Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, Tennessee has moved his decision back a few weeks to Thanksgiving. He is down to USC, Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Vanderbilt.

▪ Rochelle, Georgia linebacker Desmond Tisdol named a final seven of USC, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Nebraska, Florida Georgia Southern and Troy.

▪ Brentwood, Tennessee 2021 tight end Jake Briningstool was offered by LSU. He has South Carolina and Clemson offers among many others and he has visited both.

▪ South Carolina basketball target Earl Timberlake of Dematha Catholic has set an official visit to Miami for Sept. 13 according to EditsRecruiting. He has taken officials to USC and Providence. He’s also scheduled for an official visit to Pitt August 30th.

▪ Cliff Omoruyi, a 6-foot-11 Gamecocks target from Roselle, N.J., has set an official visit to Pitt for Aug.0th according to PittsburghSportsNow. He recently visited Connecticut unofficially and reportedly has unofficials to Temple and St. John’s coming up.