He’s committed to an ACC program, but he’s listening to the Gamecocks

South Carolina is still hunting safeties for the 2020 class. The Gamecocks offered the second of the month earlier this week in Charles Bell (5-11 195) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, a Syracuse commitment. A week ago the Gamecocks also offered D.J. Taylor of Tampa, an Arizona State commitment. Much like with Taylor, the Gamecock defensive and recruiting staff watched recent film on Bell, liked it and offered.

“Nate Hammett (player personnel assistant) and Kyle Krantz (assistant coach) contacted me on Twitter,” Bell said. “Krantz told me he watched my film with their DC (Travaris Robinson) and they really liked it. He said I’m physical and fast and not afraid to hit. He got me on the phone and the DB coach (Robinson) said I’ve received an offer from them.”

Bell has been listening to what the Gamecocks have had to say about a place in the program and they’ve been able to open his eyes about giving them a look.

“My relationship feels like it’s building,” Bell said. “I really like what they are saying. I can’t wait to go down and see it for myself, and my recruitment is still open. They say they like my ability to get off blocks which is something they need.”

Bell also holds offers from Boston College, East Carolina, Maryland, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Temple, Liberty and others.

Notes:

▪ South Carolina 2021 running back commitment Lovasea Carroll, who is now at IMG Academy in Florida, was offered by Ohio State.

▪ Kingsland, Georgia 2021 offensive lineman Micah Morris named a top 11 of Clemson, USC, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida and Georgia. He plans a December commitment.

▪ Sanford, North Carolina defensive end Desmond Evans named a top five of the Gamecocks, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

▪ Port Orange, Florida running back Marvin Scott who was offered by USC, committed to Nebraska.