Talented quarterback, defensive back set to be among Gamecocks visitors this week

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today's recruiting world? South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

The South Carolina football team is expecting a solid cadre of talented visitors for this weekend’s showdown with Alabama. A few of the players planning to be in Williams-Brice on Saturday.

▪ Greer 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter.

▪ Havelock, North Carolina 2021 athlete Kamarro Edmonds. He worked at defensive back when he was in camp this summer.

▪ Cumming 2021 offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild. He was at Clemson last weekend.

Notes:

▪ USC gained a commitment from catcher/3B David Mendham, a native of Ontario who attends Connors State College, a two-year school in Oklahoma. He earned All-American honors last season after hitting .422 with 18 homers and 85 RBIs.

▪ Greensboro, North Carolina 2021 defensive lineman Payton Page who has offers from Clemson and USC, plans to visit Georgia next week for the Notre Dame game. He was at Clemson for the Texas A&M game.

▪ Gamecocks big man target Cliff Omoruyi of Rochelle, NJ has set an official visit to Auburn for this weekend according to Stockrisers.

▪ South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin offered 2022 6-foot-1 point guard Brian Edwards of Knoxville. He also has offers from Florida and Auburn.