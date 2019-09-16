Gamecocks might be close to adding third receiver commit

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today’s recruiting world? USC coach explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

South Carolina may be on the verge of adding a third wide receiver commitment to its class. Long time target Rico Powers, a native of Savannah but attending Hapeville Charter near Atlanta this season, said Sunday that after visiting the Gamecocks again Saturday for the Alabama game, he’s getting close on finalizing a decision. It’s not a matter of months. It’s not a matter of weeks.

“Yes. Soon. Days,” Powers said. ” “It (the visit) went good in my opinion. When I got there, I was given a little tour and then I sat down and talked to coach Muschamp. After the game, I went in to the locker room and me and coach BMac (Brian McClendon) talked it up. Coach BMac called a clean game.”

Powers visited USC for the spring game in April, and he was back for a camp in June. He’s liked the Gamecocks for a long time and this visit further cemented those feelings.

“I still feel the same,” Powers said. “They’ve always been high up on my list. That hasn’t changed.”

Powers said he has no other visits planned at this point. He said Arkansas and Nebraska were two others on him strong at this point. He’s expecting USC’s McClendon to scout his game Friday after next.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks brought in a large number of recruits for the Alabama game. Many of the Gamecocks’ commitments were in including quarterback Luke Doty and running back Marshawn Lloyd. Among the confirmed uncommitted visitors were defensive end Jordan Burch of Hammond, tight end Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Georgia, linebacker Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Georgia, linebacker Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Georgia, 2021 offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild of Cumming, Georgia, 2021 athlete Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock, North Carolina, 2021 athlete Adonis Davis of Blackville-Hilda, 2021 linebacker Dameon Wilson of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter of Greer. Jacksonville cornerback Jahquez Robinson of Jacksonville, who had planned to visit, did not make it in.

▪ USC commitment TE Eric Shaw of Sylacauga, AL was at the Auburn game Saturday night.

▪ Ridge View 6-foot-8 forward Ja’Von Benson took his official visit to USC over the weekend. He has also taken an official visit to the College of Charleston and is also looking at Indiana State.

▪ Wren 2021 6-foot-5 guard Bryce McGowens made it to USC on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

“One of the nicest campuses I have been to. The atmosphere of the game was great and I’m looking forward to going there again.” McGowens said

McGowens has offers from USC, Clemson, Providence, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, Wake Forest, Florida, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Pitt and others. He also has visited Georgia, Wake Forest and Clemson in the last few months.