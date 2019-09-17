Gamecocks hand out a pair of offers to weekend visitors

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today’s recruiting world? USC coach explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp handed out two more offers Monday, one on offense, one on defense, and both players were in Columbia Saturday for the Alabama game. On the offensive side, the offer went out to tackle Tristan Leigh (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) of Fairfax, Virginia. Some of his other offers are LSU, Alabama, Penn State and Virginia Tech. The defensive offer was for end Keeshawn Silver (6-foot-5, 258 pounds) of Rocky Mount. Boston College, Duke, NC State and North Carolina are among his other offers.

“It was pretty fun down there, it was a good atmosphere. That’s a big-time school,” Silver said. “They’ve got a good organization, a solid defense. They are very disciplined.”

Silver and the Gamecocks have known each other for a few years now. He first showed up in a camp as a freshman and has visited 3-4 times. The Gamecocks didn’t move on him right away preferring to watch and wait on him to develop.

“Had a good time down there, but they didn’t offer me. I was just waiting and learning more and more about the game,” Silver said. “I’m still learning. It’s a great atmosphere down there. They’ve got good coaches. Plus they’ve got the number one business program. That’s a big thing.”

Muschamp, Kyle Krantz and John Scott are recruiting Silver for USC and the Gamecocks own a spot among his favorites at this point.

“They are still a high out of my offers right now,” he said. “They are top five-ish along with Tennessee, North Carolina, Duke and NC State.”

Silver’s only visit this season was the one to USC last weekend but he’s planning to be at North Carolina for the Clemson game weekend after next.

He plans to graduate early and is looking at a decision sometime next year.