Gamecocks in good spot with athletic tight end. New defensive end offer out

Multi-talented Valdosta, Georgia tight end Jaheim Bell remains a prime South Carolina target for the 2020 class. And the Gamecocks have worked their way into a position of prominence with him according to his coach. In fact, the Gamecocks sit in the pole position at this point for the former Florida commitment. He made his official visit to USC in June and returned for an unofficial visit for the Alabama game. Those visits and the recruiting efforts of Bobby Bentley and Will Muschamp have made the Gamecocks the team to beat for Bell who can play tight end or wide receiver.

“I think he’s been leaning hard to South Carolina for a long time,” Valdosta coach Alan Rodemaker said. “Bobby Bentley has done a great job recruiting him and Muschamp has been down here a couple of times. Bentley has been an excellent recruiter. He’s been all over him since day one.”

Certainly the Gamecocks would love to have Bell jump in the boat with the 2020 class and announce a commitment. Rodemaker said he doesn’t talk recruiting much with Bell and isn’t deep into his business, but he doesn’t since that a final decision is imminent.

“I don’t know what his plans are but I think it’s probably going to be December (before a decision),” the coach said. “He’s going to end up doing what he wants to do. I think South Carolina is in the lead but I can’t tell you that for sure. I think it’s going to go right to December and he’s probably going to be one of those guys with 3-5 hats and play the shell game. We don’t talk about it. He’s a Wildcat right now, that’s all I’m worried about. That other stuff kind of gets in my way. We want our kids going off but in the end I don’t talk to them every day about it.”

Rodemaker said Bell did not visit Florida or Florida State last weekend as had been forecast in some recruiting website stories. He has also taken an official visit to Oklahoma and has said he will take an official visit to Virginia Tech on Nov. 11. He’s also had Tennessee high up on his list.

Pass rusher offer

Gaithersburg, Maryland 2021 defensive end Demeioun Robinson (6-foot-3. 220 pounds) is a major prospect out of the Northeast. He holds an impressive offer list and Monday night he added South Carolina to that group. The Gamecocks join the likes of Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Robinson was happy to add USC to his offers but he just took it in stride.

“My reaction wasn’t really shocking,” Robinson said. “I work super hard every day to get where I want to be and I have plenty of offers like LSU, Ohio State, Maryland and Penn State. Every school says they love my get off and explosiveness. The Gamecocks fit in my recruiting just like everyone else.”

Robinson has visited Virginia Tech, Virginia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Syracuse, and he said he will visit USC at some point.

According to MaxPreps, thus far this season Robinson has 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Notes:

▪ Gamecocks defensive end target Desmond Evans of Sanford, North Carolina said he will take an unofficial visit to North Carolina Saturday for the Clemson game. Evans said he had considered visiting USC this weekend but his mother wasn’t able to make that trip and he’ll try to get to USC later in the season or in December. The only official visit he has set at this point is to Virginia Tech October 19th.

▪ USC 2021 quarterback target Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Georgia was offered by Missouri. He plans to visit the Gamecocks on Saturday. He’s also getting interest from Clemson which he visited earlier in the season.

▪ South Carolina target Earl Timberlake of Dematha Catholic will take his official visit to Seton Hall this weekend according to the Setonian. He also has been to USC, Providence, Miami and Pitt. He also plans to visit North Carolina.