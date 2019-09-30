Reactions from South Carolina’s recruiting visitors for the Kentucky game

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today’s recruiting world? USC coach explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

Dacula, Georgia 2021 quarterback Colten Gauthier was at South Carolina on Saturday for an unofficial visit. It was his first game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

He also visited USC in the spring and summer. Last week he was offered by Missouri. Some of his other offers are Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Georgia Tech and Miami. He’s also getting interest from Clemson which he visited earlier in the season.

Other visitors:

▪ Miami running back Henry Parrish, who took an official visit to USC over the weekend, told Gamecock Central he probably is finished with visits and will choose between the Gamecocks and Pitt. He has been committed to the Panthers since the summer. And he said he thinks his ultimate choice will be USC. Miami also has been making a push for him.

▪ Athens, Georgia linebacker Len’Neth Whitehead also took an official visit to USC over the weekend. He also visited USC earlier in the season and was in for a camp in June. He plays running back and has talked with his recruiters about playing that position as well. He has also taken an official visit to Tennessee. Whitehead also lists Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin on his short list.

▪ Other confirmed visitors Saturday include Myrtle Beach wide receiver Darius Hough, 2021 defensive end Kaseem Vauls of Irmo, 2021 linebacker Aces Scott of Hillcrest, 2021 athlete Makhi Bailey of Huntersville, North Carolina, 2021 wide receiver/corner Ron Benjamin of Central, 2022 wide receiver Miquel Mason of Ridge View, 2022 defensive lineman Antonio Gaines of Ridge View and 2023 quarterback Grayson Loftis of Blue Ridge.

▪ Ron Benjamin said he had a big time on his visit. ” I loved it. I had a nice talk with the coaches and I love the atmosphere there. It felt like home. Hopefully I’ll be in garnet and black. Coach BMac (Brian McClendon) asked me how I was doing and he told to keep doing what I’m doing, and he likes what he sees out of me. He said he’ll be in touch with me.” Benjamin also is hearing from Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Penn State, Harvard and others.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2022 running back Ramon Brown of Chesterfield, Virginia.