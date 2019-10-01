Quarterback recruit says he got ‘A-1 service’ on ‘great visit’ to South Carolina

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina is set at quarterback for the 2020 class with Luke Doty of Myrtle Beach. For the 2021 class, the Gamecocks seem to like Colten Gautier of Dacula, Georiga a lot. Doty and Gautier were at South Carolina on Saturday night for the Kentucky game. Another quarterback prospect in the house that night was 2022 class member Grantt Logan (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) of Mooresboro, North Carolina. He camped at USC the last two summers when recruiter Bobby Bentley first took notice, and he was in for the spring game in April. Saturday night, he got his first exposure to real Gamecock football.

“It was an absolutely great visit,” Logan said. “Such hospitality and kind people in Columbia. We were treated with A-1 service. Everything from the tour of the facilities, the food, to the bus ride from the football facilities, to the stadium for pregame, was amazing. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric. It was family weekend, and it was fitting that my mom and dad were able to make the trip with me. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something special at Gamecock Nation.”

The evaluation process by the schools continues for Logan. No one has offered yet, but it’s still early and he’s still developing.

“The Gamecocks are showing good interest at this point and I’m hoping it is just a matter of time for the offer from them to come in,” Logan said. “I feel like if I just keep working hard in the classroom and on the field that there are plenty of schools that will be interested in my services. Some feedback that I have been getting is that coaches like my size, accuracy, and arm strength.”

This weekend Logan will be at Notre Dame for the game against Bowling Green and later in the month he plans to be in Chapel Hill for the Duke-North Carolina game.

In four game this season according to MaxPreps, Logan is completing 62% of his passes for 508 yards, 8 touchdowns and just 1 interception. He has a quarterback rating of 121.4. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns on 11 carries.

Notes:

▪ South Carolina target TE Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Georgia tore his ACL in practice last week and is out for the season. He told Rivals he’s focused on USC, Florida State and Oklahoma. He visited South Carolina for the Alabama game and has taken officials to USC and Oklahoma and has visited FSU several times. He has set December 18th for his commitment announcement.

▪ The Gamecocks were the first to offer 2022 athlete Malaki Starks of Jefferson, Georiga. In three games this season according to MaxPreps, Starks has 270 rushing yards on 19 carries, an average of 19.3 yards per carry, 5 catches for 176 yards and he has scored 6 touchdowns. He also has 12 tackles on defense.

▪ CE Murray 2020 athlete Antonio McKnight, 2021 kicker Will Fowler of Spartanburg and 2022 athlete KZ Adams of Gray Collegiate were among the prospects in Columbia Saturday night for the USC game against Kentucky.