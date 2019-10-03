Versatile Georgia prospect has ‘great experience’ on South Carolina official visit

SHARE COPY LINK

Football recruit Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Georgia, made his official visit to South Carolina last weekend for the Kentucky game.

The Gamecocks put on a solid display for Whitehead running the ball and stopping the run, and that was important to show Whitehead because he could play on either side of the ball in college.

His coach talked with Whitehead about the visit earlier this week and came away feeling the Gamecocks further helped their chances with him by what they showed him.

“He really enjoyed his time at South Carolina. It was a great experience,” coach Josh Alexander said. “He’s really high on South Carolina and he really likes what he sees and what they are telling him. He really loves coach (Will) Muschamp. He’s really excited about it. They’re not sure yet (on his position). They’re recruiting him as a linebacker and maybe a running back. I don’t know what they’re saying in that area, but I know that Len’Neth likes them a lot.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Whitehead has also taken an official visit to Tennessee and he will take an official visit to Wisconsin the middle of this month, according to his coach. Alexander said Whitehead also likes Tennessee and Georgia. The Bulldogs have been showing interested and also have offered.

“I think he’s just trying to take his visits and talk to people and talk to players and see what he likes,” Alexander said, adding that he thinks Whitehead probably will make his decision within the next month and a half.

In-state WR visits

Class of 2020 WR Antonio McKnight (6-2 185) of CE Murray made an unofficial visit to USC for the Kentucky game.

“The visit was a great experience, always love the atmosphere at USC. Would love that to be a future home to bring my skills to,” he said.

McKnight is still looking for that first offer.

“I think it’s been a hard journey but I have faith to keep grinding and work harder,” he said. “Just waiting on my shot to prove that I’m one of the best athletes in the game of football.”

And the Gamecocks, he said, have not really discussed an offer at this point. “Just the simple, giving me a taste of the environment and what it is to be a Gamecock. I’m praying everyday for an offer.”

This Saturday, McKnight will visit the The Citadel and he also plans to visit North Greenville.

Notes

▪ USC running back target Henry Parrish of Miami, a Pitt commitment, was offered by Southern Cal. He took an official visit to Columbia last weekend. He also has visited Pitt.

▪ USC offered Class of 2021 TE Bryson Nesbit (6-6 220) of Charlotte. He also has offers from North Carolina and LSU.

▪ Former USC commitment 2021 RB Lovasea Carroll of IMG Academy was offered by Miami and Florida.

▪ 2021 PK Will Fowler of Spartanburg, who visited Clemson earlier in the season, was at USC last Saturday night for the Kentucky game. “It was really fun. Loved the environment in Williams-Brice.” Fowler plans to return to Clemson next weekend for the Florida State game. He will also be at Alabama for the LSU game. He visited Georgia in the spring.

▪ 2023 QB Raheim Jeter of Byrnes was back at USC Saturday night for the Kentucky game. ”It was great. It’s always good to get to Williams-Brice, especially for a night game.”