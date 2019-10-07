Gamecocks make the cut for coveted Virginia defender

SHARE COPY LINK

Safety Bryce Steele of Alexandria, Virginia, will be one of the most hotly pursued players in the country at his position in the 2021 class.

Over the weekend Steele (6-2 200) named a top 10 list from his many offers. South Carolina made the group along with Penn State, Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame, Maryland, Ohio State and West Virginia. Some of the offering schools who did not make the cut are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt and Boston College.

The Gamecocks and head coach Will Muschamp have had a long relationship with Steele and he didn’t forget that when he sat down to pick out his ten most wanted.

“I first camped there two summers ago before they offered, and after camp, coach Muschamp personally came up to me and told me that they will be recruiting me until the day I sign with a school and that hopefully it’d be them,” Steele said. “I camped again this past summer and I also went to watch them play Alabama. One thing I love about the Gamecocks is the relationship I have with the coaching staff. We talk on a regular basis. What got them in my top 10 is that it’s a good academic school, big time SEC football, and they seem to play their players early.”

Over the summer Steele also visited Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina and Notre Dame. He is scheduled for an unofficial visit to Ohio State November 23rd for the Penn State game and he plans to visit Michigan the following week for the Ohio State game.