Gamecocks basketball, and everyone else, waiting for decision from national recruit

The wait continues on a decision from 6-foot-5 wing Earl Timberlake of Dematha Catholic of Hyattsville, Maryland. One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2020 class, Timberlake took official visits to South Carolina, Miami, Seton Hall, Providence and Pitt. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin has gone all in on Timberlake with the help of assistants Bruce Shingler and Perry Clark. The staff made all the allowable visits with Timberlake, and like the coaches from the other schools, can only sit back and wait on a call.

“I just think he’s going to take his time, you know, make sure he communicates everything with his family, and with his family get their opinions and everything,” Dematha coach Mike Jones said. “Ultimately, Earl’s going to make what he feels like is the best decision for for him and his future, so I don’t think there’s really any timetable other than I know he wants to get it done before the season starts.”

Martin and company did a great job recruiting Timberlake, according to Jones, showing him how he could not only excel in the program but also find a home in Columbia.

“Coach Martin is Earl’s kind of coach,” Jones said. “He’s one that I think understands. He’s a player’s coach. He’s got guys that he’s going to get the best out of you with this coaching style, but he also makes sure that the guys know that he loves them and he cares about them and their future. Those are the kind of coaches that Earl really thrives under. Coach Bruce and coach Clark, coach Bruce just because he’s got relationships with players and especially from this area, and then coach Clark being a Dematha guy himself, both of those things help the case for Earl as well. So, just familiarity, guys that he knows, guys that he can trust. That’s the kind of person Earl is.”

Timberlake took his official visit to USC in June. He’s not said much publicly about that visit or any of the other four. Jones said Timberlake doesn’t like to talk about his recruiting publicly and is not tipping his hand on things. But the two have talked about the Gamecocks and the others left on his list.

“I know he enjoyed his visit. They’ve definitely put their best foot forward,” Jones said. “I know he believes all the schools that are remaining on his list would be good schools to go to, he’s just trying to do his research to make sure he picks the best option for himself.”

Jones said Timberlake is a five position player on offense and can defend all over the court as well. He said his physicality really stands out and is the toughest player he’s ever coached.