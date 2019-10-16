Gamecocks swoop in with recruit’s first offer, and he’s not taking long to visit

SHARE COPY LINK

The Gamecocks over the weekend became the first to offer 2021 cornerback Kolby Phillips (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) of Nashville, and he’s not wasting any time following up on that offer. Phillips said he will be in attendance Saturday when the Gamecocks play host to Florida. Phillips is coming off a visit to Western Kentucky. He also has been to Kentucky, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Texas A&M.

Phillips comes from an area USC has recruited hard, and with success, with Bobby Bentley working the territory. That history was a big part of the offer.

“Their coaching staff is close to my coaches and they discussed me,” Phillips said. “They watched my film and offered me. I think it’s great. They would definitely be in my top five. I love everything about the program and I love the defensive backs that they have there already, so me potentially going there is a very high chance.”

Phillips said from what he’s heard from recruiters, the college coaches love his coverage skills.

“How I read the quarterback, my technique, my ability to break on the ball, and how I’m physical and aggressive, a ball hawk,” Phillips said. “I make plays and am always at the right place at the right time on the field.”

Phillips is just now catching on as a football player, and that probably has something to do with his low offer count at this point. He had considered himself strictly a basketball player until a former coach convinced him to give football a try last year.

“He would always say I was a natural and had potential, so this summer I went hard every day and it’s prevailing this season,” Phillips said.

After his visit to USC this weekend, Phillips plans to visit Vanderbilt next weekend.