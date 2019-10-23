South Carolina off to a good start with Nashville recruit

The Gamecocks recently offered 2021 Nashville corner Kolby Phillips. In fact, the Gamecocks were his first offer. And he followed up on that offer by taking his first official visit to USC Saturday for the Florida game. The Gamecocks are off to a good start in their recruitment of Phillips and he liked what he saw with his first in-depth exposure to the program.

“It was good,” Phillips said. “The facility is amazing , the fans are amazing, the atmosphere was off the chain, and the refs cheated (USC) out of the game. When I first got there, we took the tour, their locker room is amazing. We ate some really good breakfast, went to the highlight room and watched some film on the old USC players, and coach (Bobby) Bentley and I had a really good conversation. He’s a really down to earth guy. After the game we went in the locker room, and I hung out with a couple players after the game as well.”

Phillips has several move schools showing interest in him and more offers will be coming in soon. They’ll all be chasing the Gamecocks early on, but Phillips still has a long way to go in the process.

“Since I’m a junior I have one more year left, but the Gamecocks will definitely be in my top five,” he said. “i just have to continue creating bonds with the coaches.”

Phillips plans to visit Vanderbilt this weekend. He also plans to visit Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky in the coming weeks.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks are in the top 5 with 2021 wide receiver Semaj James of Tallahassee along with LSU, Ole Miss, UCF and Cincinnati.

▪ USC and Clemson made the top 11 with 2021 defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, North Carolina. The others are North Carolina, Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia and Florida.

▪ Mauldin 2022 CB Jeadyn Lucas was at South Carolina on Saturday for the Florida game.