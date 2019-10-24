NC prospect with ties to Gamecocks takes closer look, likes how USC uses tight ends

Class of 2021 tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte took in his first South Carolina game of the season last weekend when the Gamecocks battled Florida in the rain at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Nesbit (6-6 220) is the son of former Gamecock and NFL offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit. The Gamecocks were one of his early offers and wanted to use the atmosphere of a big SEC game to show him how the program is progressing under Will Muschamp.

“It was a great visit, hospitality was great, great talk with coach (Bobby) Bentley, and it was a great game despite the cold and rain,” Nesbit said. “He (Bentley) was happy to finally get me out there. We talked about where I stand with the other recruits and how South Carolina would be a great fit for me.”

Nesbit said he did not get the chance to talk to Muschamp on this visit.

He did take a close look at the tight ends and how Bentley uses them in the offensive scheme.

“I noticed how at least one or two tight ends were in at all times,” Nesbit said. “I enjoyed seeing how they changed it up by flexing them out sometimes, and motioning them across the formation other times.”

It’s early in the recruiting process for Nesbit, who also has offers from Duke, NC State, Florida, Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, LSU and Maryland. And he’s also getting interest from Clemson, which he visited for the Florida State game. The visit to USC certainly helped the Gamecocks standing.

“I’m definitely liking the school especially because I have ties to the school,” Nesbit said.

He will visit North Carolina this Saturday.

Local lineman update

Blythewood High School Class of 2021 offensive lineman Trevor Timmons (6-3 255) is just starting to see his recruiting pick up since he missed the summer recruiting and camp rounds due to an injury.

He was offered earlier this month by Illinois. He visited USC for the Charleston Southern game and got the chance to talk with O-line coach Eric Wolford.

“He said he likes my film a lot and he’s keeping an eye on me,” Timmons said. “He said he liked my athleticism, how I can pull and change direction.”

Timmons also enjoyed the experience of his first USC game.

“It was great,” he said. “It was Ryan’s (Hilinski) first game at QB I believe and seeing the fans rally behind him was amazing. I also loved how USC kept their composure even in a lopsided victory.”

Timmons said NC State — which he also has visited — Wake Forest, Florida State, Michigan State and Coastal Carolina are also keeping tabs.