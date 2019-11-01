South Carolina offer ‘shocked’ NC recruit, tackling machine

South Carolina on Thursday joined the growing list of offers for Kernersville, North Carolina 2021 linebacker Raneiria Dillworth (6-foot-2, 190 pounds). An outside linebacker, Dillworth also has offers from Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Temple. More are certainly on the horizon. Dillworth visited USC in April. He’s having a big junior season and the Gamecocks decided to move forward with their offer.

“I was shocked about the offer,” Dillworth said. “It’s really a blessing, have to keep God first. It’s a great program and I could see me as a good fit. They like my speed and that I can play sideline to sideline. I have some fast 100 (meter) times for a linebacker.”

Dillworth said he plans to return to USC for a visit the weekend of the Clemson game. From his earlier visit, he remembers leaving USC with a good feeling.

“What I liked about the Gamecocks is that they treat you like family,” Dillworth said. “It also feels like home and it’s very nice. The coaches are great.”

Dillworth is not visiting anywhere this weekend. He has been to North Carolina, NC State, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Liberty and James Madison.

So far this season, Dillworth has totaled 103 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. One game film that probably caught the attention of recruiters was one in which he registered 25 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.