Gamecocks come in with late offer to Louisiana defensive back

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp had a busy Thursday last week handing out offers to prospects from the 2020 class through 2023. The oldest of the offered is corner Decamerion Richardson (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) of Bossier City, Louisiana. Current Gamecock cornerback Israel Mukuamu played his senior season in Bossier City but at a different high school. Richardson said Muschamp and the Gamecock coaches reviewed his senior film and the head coach contacted him Thursday with the offer.

“He said he liked my build, my height and my speed,” Richardson said. “He said he’d like for me to come down. I really don’t know that much about them but I’ll get to know more about them.”

Richardson also has an offer from Tennessee and several smaller programs. He has been to games at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, ULM and McNeese State. He said Tennessee is recruiting him as well and he hears from them about twice a week.

Richardson said USC and Tennessee stand out the most to him right now among his offers. Those also include Central Michigan, McNeese State and Northwestern State.

Richardson said he has one interception this season, and it’s not from a lack of trying.

“They don’t really come my way,” he said.

Richardson said he plans to sign in December and but won’t graduate early.

Notes:

▪ According to Noles247, USC defensive end target Reggie Grimes will not take his scheduled official visit to Florida State this weekend. The report did not say if he plans to reschedule. Grimes has taken official visits to USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama. The Florida State visit was to be his final official. He plans to announce his decision on Thanksgiving.

▪ Sumter 2021 running back Nathan Harris-Waynick, 2021 Hillcrest DE Aces Scott and 2022 WR Cameron Scott of Hammond plan to visit USC Saturday.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2022 LB Langston Patterson (6-1 210) of Nashville, the brother of Clemson freshman LB Kane Patterson, 2022 CB Daylen Everette (6-0 180) of Norfolk, Virginia and 2023 DE Lebbeus Thomas Overton of Bessemer, Alabama.