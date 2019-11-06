South Carolina hosts kicker committed to another SEC school

South Carolina will lose its excellent kicker Parker White after the 2020 season, so the Gamecocks are starting to do some recruiting shopping for a potential replacement. Saturday for the Vanderbilt game the Gamecocks got a visit from Oxford, Misssissippi 2021 Jack Tannehill (5-foot-9 170). He currently is committed to his hometown Ole Miss program but he wanted to come and look at USC after getting an invitation from the staff.

“We had a great time in Columbia,” Tannehill said. “It was the first time I had been to Columbia or on the USC campus. The facilities were amazing and so was Columbia, and I enjoyed getting to meet coach (Coleman) Hutzler and coach (Matt) Lindsey. It was good to see coach (Dan) Werner and coach (Erik) Losey whom I had met before. The energy in the stadium was incredible and it was fun to be there for a Gamecock win.

“I committed to play at Ole Miss last summer. I have lived in Oxford my whole life and love it. I decided to take USC up on the invitation to visit and it was fun to see something different and new. USC is an incredible program.”

Ole Miss and USC have been the only two visits for Tannehill. Was the visit to USC enough to loosen up Tannehill’s commitment to the Rebels?

“I am still committed to Ole Miss,” he said. I had heard great things about South Carolina and they invited me to visit, so I went.”

Tannehill said he handles all of the kicking for his high school but his primary strength is placekicking. As a sophomore he hit on 11 of 14 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards, and he was perfect on his extra points. This season, according to MaxPreps stats, he is 8 of 11 on field goals with a long of 47 yards, and he’s not missed an extra point. For his career, Tannehill is 23 of 32 on field goals with a long of 47 yards and 81-82 on PATs.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks earlier this week offered 2021 running back/safety Jaden Keller of Bristol, Tennessee. Tulane, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky also have offered. Keller said most of his contact with the Gamecocks has been through Twitter and text messages.

“I was really excited about it. My coach told me about it and I am looking forward to going to visit.” Keller said.

He doesn’t have a date for a visit with the Gamecocks at this point.

▪ USC defensive tackle commitment Makius Scott of Gainesville, Georgia was offered by Oregon. Scott, however, said he’s still 100% committed to the Gamecocks.

“I am with the University of South Carolina,” he said.

▪ USC offered 2021 tight end/wide receiver Terrance Ferguson (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) of Littleton, Colorado. Some of his other offers include Oregon, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado and Florida.

▪ Dacula, Georgia 2021 quarterback Colten Gauthier plans to attend the USC game Saturday against Appalachian State. It will be his second game visit of the season at USC.

▪ Dacula, Georgia 2022 QB Grant Logan plans to visit South Carolina on Saturday for the second time this season.