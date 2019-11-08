Meeting Lattimore a highlight for in-state recruit visiting Gamecocks

One of the top 2021 prospects in the state, Greer offensive lineman Jaydon Collins (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) made an unofficial visit to South Carolina last weekend for the Vanderbilt game. The Gamecocks are in the evaluation process with Collins and the visit was a step forward for him in starting to build a relationship with them. The Gamecocks have not offered but he’ll see where things go with them during the off-season and next summer as he hopes to land an offer from Will Muschamp

“USC was awesome,” Collins said. “The crowd was crazy and the facilities were amazing. I liked it a lot. “I got to talk to coach (Marcus) Lattimore and he said that I looked good.”

Duke, Syracuse, Louisville, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Old Dominion are early offers for Collins. He also has visited Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Georgia, Wake Forest and Old Dominion.

“Duke coaches treated me and my mom like family when we met them and they were really cool,” Collins said. “Louisville is amazing all around from the coaching staff to the facilities and the campus. I also went to a Clemson prospect camp in June and worked with the offensive line coach (Robbie) Caldwell. He was awesome and told my parents and I that they would be watching and recruiting me like crazy. Mostly all of the recruiters and coaches I have talked to have all said that they like how athletic I am and how I can bend at the height and size that I am.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Collins will be back on the road this Saturday as a guest of NC State for the game against Clemson.

Notes:

▪ According to Athens Academy head coach Josh Alexander, RB/LB Len’Neth Whitehead has canceled his weekend official to Wisconsin. Alexander said South Carolina remains high up on his list, and Tennessee and Georgia remain in the picture. Whitehead will announce his decision Nov. 15. He took official visits to USC and Tennessee and has been to Georgia unofficially. Whitehead has said the Gamecocks have given him the option of playing either position with them and he has been leaning towards playing running back if he joins the Gamecocks.

▪ Interest continues to grow in Gamecocks running back target Rashad Amos of Tyrone, Georgia. The Gamecocks offered last weekend, he decommitted from Western Kentucky, and has added offers from NC State and Boise State.

▪ Ronald Hoff, a 2020 running back formerly of Dutch Fork and now of Katy, Texas, reports a preferred walk-on offer from Gamecocks. He has full offers from The Citadel and Northern Iowa.