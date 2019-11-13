Nebraska transfer wide receiver visits South Carolina

Nebraska transfer wide receiver Miles Jones (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) visited USC Saturday. That visit came a week after he visited Florida State.

Miles played in four games this season as a redshirt freshman and did not record a catch. He had one catch as a true freshman in 2018 before suffering a season ending shoulder injury. Miles entered the NCAA Transfer Portal about two weeks ago.

He would have to sit out the 2020 season unless he gets an NCAA waiver, and he would have to years to play.

Jones is from Miramar, Florida. Back in 2018, Jones first committed to Vanderbilt before flipping to the Cornhuskers. Some of his other offers at that time were Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Mississippi State. At Miramar High School, Jones played a lot of running back and in his career rushed for 1,279 yards and 17 touchdowns according to MaxPreps stats. He also has 57 catches for 806 yards and three touchdowns. And he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in his career.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

▪ Ocilla, Georgia linebacker DJ Lundy (6-foot, 225 pounds) listed USC in his top five along with West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

▪ Tennessee was in Tuesday to check on Gamecocks linebacker target Desmond Tisdol.

▪ Mobile, Alabama 2021 defensive lineman Lee Hunter lists Clemson and USC in his top 12. Others are Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Oregon and Ole Miss.

▪ Camden 2021 offensive lineman Drake Davis made an unofficial visit to South Carolina for the Appalachian State game.

“I got an official invite up there,” Davis said. “It is a very nice place, great atmosphere and fan base is incredible. They said they have been keeping an eye on Camden.”

Davis plans to visit Appalachian State in two weekends.

▪Hoover, Alabama 2021 kicker Drake Tabor visited USC on Saturday. He also has visited Clemson, Auburn, UAB, Samford and Georgia State. NC State also is showing interest.

▪ South Carolina’s top QB target for 2021 Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Georgia planned to visit for the Appalachian State game but didn’t make it. He is now planning a return visit for the Clemson game. Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter scouted his game Friday night.

As for where the Gamecocks, who have offered, stand with Gauthier, he said, “They are definitely up there. I want to make a decision hopefully sometime soon, this year hopefully.”

Gauthier said he did not want to disclose a favorites list at this point. He also has been to Clemson and is waiting to see if the Tigers will offer.

▪ Mooresboro, N.C. 2022 quarterback Grantt Logan made his second visit of the season to USC on Saturday night.

▪ USC offered 2021 DE Zyun Reeves (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) of Kernersville, North Carolina.

▪ USC offered 2022 athelre Jordan McDonald and 2022 tight end Jack Nickel of Alpharetta, Georgia.

▪ Powder Springs, Georgia 2021 linebacker Chief Borders, who has an offer from USC, committed to Florida.

▪ Wando 2020 C/INF Connor Cino committed to Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks.