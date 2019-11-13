Gamecocks get involved with recruitment of well-regarded tight end

Alpharetta, Georgia 2022 tight end Jack Nickel has the makings of being one of the top tight end recruits nationally in his class. His earliest offers came from Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, You can add South Carolina to that group. Nickel visited USC last weekend along with teammate Jordan McDonald, who also landed a Gamecock offer on the visit.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” Nickel said. “The facilities were probably the nicest I’ve seen. Coach (Bobby) Bentley told me he liked how I’m a versatile tight end. He said it’s impressive how I can be a receiving and blocking threat only as a sophomore. I love how South Carolina uses their tight ends and it’s a beautiful campus, so I was very excited “

Nickel also has visited Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame and Florida State. He plans to visit Georgia Tech soon and might return to Columbia for the Clemson game. There are no favorites at this point.

Notes:

▪ According to Rivals, Gamecocks target Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Georgia has postponed his scheduled announcement for Friday. He said he’s torn between USC and Tennessee. Whitehead took another unofficial visit to USC last Saturday and wants to visit Tennessee again before making his decision. He has been recruited for both running back and linebacker and said in the story he wants to focus on being a running back in college.

▪ Myrtle Beach 2021 wide receiver JJ Jones plans to visit Duke on Saturday.

▪ USC basketball commitment Patrick Iriel of AC Flora signed his letter-of-intent today. Another Gamecock commitment, 6-foot-8 Ja’Von Benson of Ridge View, will sign Thursday.