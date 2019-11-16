Gamecocks in the ballgame for pair from Georgia program

South Carolina this week handed out a pair of offers to teammates at Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, tight end Jack Nickel and athlete Jordan McDonald (6-foot 215 pounds). The early evaluation and decision by the Gamecocks to offer the pair has put them firmly in the ballgame for them. They both visited for the Appalachian State game last weekend, and despite the loss, they enjoyed the visit and plan to continue to build their relationships with the coaching staff.

“When I received the offer I felt extremely happy and excited,” McDonald said. “What I liked was the energy the fans gave off. I also liked how some of the coaches had genuine conversations with me and you could tell they meant every word they were saying. In regards of what they said they like about me, they said they like what I am doing when I have the ball in my hands. Also my athletic ability and ability to play more than one position. In my state of recruiting right now, I think very highly of the Gamecocks, and from what I saw I think the Gamecocks can be high on my list throughout the process.”

McDonald plays running back and in the secondary for his high school. His other offers include Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia Tech, FIU and South Florida. He also has visited Florida State, South Florida, Pitt and Georgia Tech. He also plans to visit Tennessee and LSU.

It’s early in the process for the sophomore so he’s taking an open-minded approach to his recruiting.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“At this point, right now everyone is still equal in my eyes. I haven’t really started picking favorites yet,” McDonald said.

According to MaxPreps stats, in 10 games this season McDonald has rushed for 378 yards and 6 touchdowns.