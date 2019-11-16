South Carolina’s scheme appeals to in-demand Florida recruit

Lake Wales, Florida 2021 tight end Michael Trigg (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) already has an impressive offer list and South Carolina joined that group this week. The Gamecocks join Alabama, LSU, Florida, West Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, South Florida and Florida Atlantic as offers from the versatile Trigg who can also play defensive end. He’s also a basketball standout. Though the Gamecocks just offered, they have been involved with Trigg for months.

“I began building a relationship with coach Muschamp and coach Bentley this summer,” Trigg said. “I was supposed to go up there for an unofficial visit but I couldn’t make it up there. Ever since then we’ve been building a relationship and they offered me this week. It was an offer I had wanted for a long time.”

Under Muschamp and his coordinators, the Gamecocks have made good use of the tight ends. Hayden Hurst, KC Crosby, Kyle Markway, Nick Muse, and before he was injured, Kiel Pollard all have had big moments at the position in the offense. That’s one thing that’s attracted Trigg to the Gamecocks.

“The way they use the tight ends,” Trigg said. “They are an offense that looks for the tight ends almost more than the wide receivers. Coach Bentley likes that I’m versatile, I’m a hybrid type of tight end. I’m an athletic tight end. I can be flexed out.”

Trigg has not yet visited USC but will try to get in for the Clemson game. He was at Alabama last weekend and also has been to Florida for a game this season.

Trigg said he opened the season playing quarterback in the first three games. According to MaxPreps stat, he has 52 catches for 820 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he averages nearly 16 yards per catch. Last season, he had 30 catches for 473 yards and eight touchdowns.

Notes:

▪ According to his coach, Rochelle, Georgia linebacker Desmond Tisdol is now a “heavy lean” to Tennessee. Coach Rob Stowe said USC “has really backed off.” He said Tisdol plans to visit Auburn this Saturday.

▪ According to a 247Sports story, Gamecocks defensive line commitment Makius Scott of Gainesville, Georgia plans an official visit to Oregon this weekend. Scott was recently offered by Oregon. Shortly after that, he said he was 100% committed to the Gamecocks to whom he has been committed since June. He said he plans an official visit to USC in December.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2021 DE George Wilson (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) of Virginia Beach, Virginia.