The latest update on explosive Gamecocks tight end target

Recruit Jaheim Bell visiting South Carolina football

One of South Carolina’s primary targets for the 2020 signing class is WR/TE Jaheim Bell (6-foot-3, 204 pounds) of Valdosta, Georgia . The multi-positional Bell has been off the recruiting radar for much of the season, which for him ended with a torn ACL in a Sept. 23 practice. He took an official visit with the Gamecocks in June and according to his coach, the Gamecocks are right in the hunt along with two other major programs.

“Last time we visited, it was South Carolina, Florida State and Oklahoma,” coach Alan Rodemaker said. “I still think it is probably those three. I know Florida State may have changed a little bit, and depending on what happens with Muschamp, I think that could change or stay the same. I don’t think there’s anything new with Jaheim. He is scheduled to sign on the (December) 18th, but I don’t know where yet.”

Bell, a one-time Florida commit, also visited USC unofficially in February and for the Alabama game. he took an official visit to Oklahoma the last weekend in August and he’s visited Florida State unofficially several times.

One possible indicator about what’s in Bell’s mind regarding the three finalists, according to his coach, his ACL surgery was done in Columbia by one of the Gamecocks’ orthopedic surgeons.

“I think that bodes well for South Carolina,” Rodemaker said. “He’s doing great. He’s walking around on it. It looks like nothing’s wrong with it. I think his mother had a guy here and she interviewed a guy there and she chose to go with the guy in Columbia. That may be a hint as to where he’s going to sign but I don’t know anything more than that, but I know that’s always a good sign.”

Prior to his injury, Bell had six catches for 134 yards, a 22 yards per catch average, according to MaxPreps stats. As a junior he had 70 catches for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.