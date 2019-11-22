South Carolina makes the top six for one of the top offensive linemen in the country

Kingsland, Georgia offensive tackle Micah Morris is one of the top prospects nationally in the 2021 class and he is moving quickly with his recruiting. He plans to announce on Dec. 17, the day before the early signing period for this year’s seniors begins. And Monday night, he named his top six from a list of 12 he was considering. The Gamecocks will move forward in the process while Clemson, which was among his top 12, did not make the cut. The others on the short list now are Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

“These are the six programs I feel like right now I could fit the most well in,” Morris said. “Academically and as a football player, they are schools that have great academics and great football teams and I feel I can reach my maximum potential right now at all of the six schools that I selected.”

Morris and the Gamecocks go way back to the early part of his sophomore season. The Gamecocks gave him his first offer and he’s never forgotten that.

“South Carolina was the first school that offered me, so the relationship that I have with South Carolina has been the one that I’ve had longer than with any other school,” Morris said. “I’ve been going there since I was a freshman, so it’s just the bond I’ve made with the staff.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

One thing USC will have to overcome against the others is their history of success. The Gamecocks don’t measure up in that category, especially this season as they are headed to a losing mark. But Morris said the won-loss records of his final six are not the measure of the program he is seeking.

“What situation helps me to be the best that I can be rather than looking at the stats of the team,” he said. “I have to go somewhere where I feel comfortable, where I feel I can spend the next three to four years where I feel like I can get the best education and be the best on the field field.”

Morris has spent a lot of time talking with Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He has been to camps at USC and watched him at work at a game earlier this season. He likes what he’s seen from Wolford and the product he produces on the offensive line.

“Coach Wolford is a great coach,” Morris said. “He definitely gets the best out of his players and turns many into NFL offensive linemen. His track record is just amazing on how he can turn players into NFL ready linemen.”

Morrishas visited USC, Alabama, Auburn and LSU. His plan now is to visit Georgia this weekend and Auburn the following weekend and be done with visits. All that will be left after that is for him to make his decision and announce.