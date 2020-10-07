State’s top prospect, four-star Gamecocks target has commitment date in mind

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Gaffney coach Dan Jones said that defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has told him he plans to announce Nov. 6. But Jones said that’s at least the third date Ingram-Dawkins has given for an announcement, and he did not stick to the other two.

Dawkins has had a top four of South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. He said in September he had made his mind up but he wasn’t sure at that time when he would announce.

Notes:

USC target TE Micheal Trigg and Clemson target DE Korey Foreman were together with others on a non-sanctioned unofficial visit to Southern Cal over the weekend.

2022 ATH Sam McCall of Lakeland, FL, who has a USC offer, plans to make his commitment announcement October 28th. He has named a to four of Alabama, Florida State, Florida and Oklahoma.

Clemson target 2022 QB Ty Simpson of Martin, TN was offered by Louisville.

Former Clemson RB Demarkus Bowman announced Saturday he is transferring to Florida.

Hartsville native RB Tiyon Evans of Hutchinson JC, KS was offered by Missouri.

2022 RB CJ Stokes of Hammond was offered by Duke.

USC is in the top 6 with 6-9 Jalen Deloach of Atlanta. The others are Georgia, VCU,, Ole Miss, Kansas State and Texas Southern.

2022 6-4 Maya Nnaji of Hopkins, MN, who is ranked #8 nationally in her class, named a top 13 and it includes USC. The others are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Virginia.