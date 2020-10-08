Prolific four-star pass catcher talking to South Carolina daily ahead of decision

South Carolina missed on a major target earlier this week when linebacker/safety Chase Hattley committed to N.C. State. The Gamecocks hope to be more fortunate this weekend when it comes to tight end Michael Trigg (6-foot-4, 240 poinds) of Tampa.

Trigg is down to USC, LSU and Southern Cal and will announce his decision Sunday around 4 p.m. from his father’s barbeque restaurant, Konan’s BBQ, which is located in Tampa just down the street from Jefferson High School, alma mater of former Gamecock quarterback Stephen Garcia.

Trigg is coming off a visit with his parents to Los Angeles where he got together with Trojan quarterback commitment Miller Moss and athlete targets Ceyair Wright and defensive end Korey Foreman, and Foreman’s brother Kevin, for one of those non-sanctioned unofficial visits to Southern Cal.

“It was nice, I got to see the city and stuff life that,” Trigg said. “Didn’t really get to see too much since it wasn’t a real visit. Just saw the city life and how they embrace the USC (Southern Cal) culture and the players and stuff like that.”

As for the other USC, Trigg had previously visited the Gamecocks, and he said their coaches continue to make their pitch at this late hour in his recruiting case.

“They are still talking to me everyday. Now it’s just down to me and my parents making this decision,” Trigg said. “I’ve got everything I need to know to be honest. I’ll probably make my final decision Saturday night. I’m going to sit down with my parents and talk about it and that will be my final decision. Everybody is even right now.”

Trigg also has visited LSU, along with Foreman, in September, so he’s got plenty of first hand knowledge on all three programs, plus all the other information he has learned from the coaches and from his own research. So, he’s ready to make a highly informed decision. What will his decision be based on?

“I don’t really know yet,” Trigg said. “It’s probably going to be on my gut feeling.”

Trigg is one of the most gifted players at his position in the 2021 class. Last season he caught 82 passes for 1,232 yards and 16 touchdowns. This season he has 15 catches for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s an athletic tight end with the speed and agility to make plays down the field. . And, he’s a major college basketball prospect to boot and will play that sport as well in college. All three basketball coaches for his finalists have been in touch as well and have promised him a spot on their roster.