It’s not clear if SC will take another lineman, but one thinks he’d be an asset

Caleb Etienne

If South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford decide to take another lineman in the 2021 class, a prime prospect remains offensive tackle Caleb Etienne (6-8 335) of Butler Community College (Kansas). Because junior colleges are not playing games until the spring, Etienne has done nothing but practice and work out this fall, while also keeping his academics in line for a spring graduation. His recruiting remains status quo of the past few months with Wolford keeping the Gamecocks in the mix and in his top six.

“Everything is still the same with my top (six),” Etienne said. “I haven’t talked to anybody new recently. I’ve been talking to Coach Wolford, just keeping me updated on everything. I’ve been watching their games and they’ve been doing pretty good really.”

The others in Etienne’s top six are Houston, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. He talks to Houston’s offensive line coach every day and has a strong connection there. And he also likes Wolford a great deal and believes he would get him ready for the next level.

“He’s a good coach,” Etienne said. “He produces guys for the NFL. I know he’s really serious about his job and what he does. I feel like he’s on a professional level and he wants to see me do great. He keeps everything a hundred. He’s a good coach.

“I know I could be a good asset for the O-line for sure,” Etienne continued. “He could teach me a lot of things to get ready for the NFL. South Carolina is a good school. It’s the SEC you know.”

Oklahoma and Mississippi State, Etienne said, are also in regular contact. He hopes to take some official visits in the spring, and those would be important in his decision making process.

“Just to really see how it is in person and get the feel of the environment to see if I really like it,” he said.

Etienne is rated the No. 2 junior college offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.