He’s got Gamecocks basketball on his list and he plans to decide this weekend

Langston Wilson

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin said Tuesday he was very happy with how his recruiting for the 2021 class has gone thus far. The Gamecocks have three commitments, two guards and a small forward. Martin would like to add a big man to the class and one he has been working, along with assistant Will Bailey, is 6-foot-9 Langston Wilson, a native of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania who attends Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Georgia. Wilson has narrowed his focus to 10 schools and will announce his commitment decision on Sunday.

The final 10 with Wilson are the Gamecocks, Alabama, Memphis, Oregon, Iona, Alcorn State, Penn State, Cal State-Bakersfield, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

“I’ve spoken to each of those staffs and have had Zooms with every single one of those schools,” Wilson said. “I’ve had multiple Zooms with all of those schools and have been in constant contact with those guys, so I feel comfortable enough. I’m still listening and hearing what everyone has to say before I come to that decision. I’m not really leaning any which way right now. When Saturday comes around, and with all the information I have, I think I’ll be ready and prepared to make the decision that’s best for me and my family.”

Bailey, in his first season with the Gamecocks, has been recruiting Wilson since his days at Saint Louis. He offered him there and then got Martin involved once he joined his staff. Bailey and Martin have been diligent and persistent in their pursuit of Wilson.

“They haven’t really changed anything up,” Wilson said. “They are still very consistent. They send me mail, letters and a bunch of things like that. They really never have had a guy at my size that’s really versatile and athletic. As Coach Martin told me, he’s had guys that were like that but never someone of my size that were like that. He said he was looking for an athlete with my kind of skill set.”

Now that’s it’s decision time, Wilson said it will be left up to him to make the final call later this week.

“It’s always me at the end,” Wilson said. “I will never go somewhere because someone else wanted me to. It’s really based on me. My choice. My decision. But reference points that I do go to would be coach JJ (Merritt at Georgia Highlands) and my dad.”

Wilson has a great backstory. He did not play high school basketball because of a medical condition that has since been controlled. His only court action came in the summer leagues and in pick up games. He went to Georgia Highlands to refine his game and make his name, and he has done just that. Last season he averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game.