Five-star athlete, teammate of current Gamecock was at South Carolina-Auburn game

IMG Academy 2022 5-star safety Kamari Wilson was at the South Carolina game vs Auburn.

Gamecocks freshman end/linebacker Gilber Edmond is a former teammate. Wilson also visited USC in the summer of 2019 with his 7-on-7 team. He has offers from the Gamecocks, Clemson and most of the other Power Five programs.

He has not named favorites.

For the season, Wilson has 10 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups.

Notes:

▪ South Carolina basketball target Langston Wilson, of Georgia Highland College, announced a commitment to Alabama Sunday afternoon. He also had on his short list Oregon, Memphis, Iona, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Penn State and Alcorn State. The Gamecocks started to recruit Wilson after new assistant coach Will Bailey joined the staff from Saint Louis. He had offered Wilson while with the Billikens and the two had developed a strong relationship. Wilson also said he liked Gamecock head coach Frank Martin. But that wasn’t enough for Martin to land his first big man for the 2021 class. Martin and his staff will continue to focus energies on 6-foot-9 Jalen DeLoach of Atlanta. They are in the final five with him. The Gamecocks also have offered 7-footer Jonas Aidoo of Charlotte. He picked up offers last week from Kansas and Tennessee.

▪ Legacy Charter (Greenville) guard Bryce McGowens, a former Florida State commitment, plans to name a new top five on Monday. South Carolina has been one of the programs reportedly in contact.

▪ Gainesville, Georgia offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely who had an early offer from South Carolina, committed to Ole Miss. The Gamecocks showed a good bit of interest after making the offer, and he favored the Gamecocks in the summer. But offensive line coach Eric Wolford did not push things with Nicely and the contact faded over time.

▪ Butler County Community College (Kansas) offensive tackle Caleb Etienne, who had South Carolina in his top six, named a top three of Houston, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. He plans to announce his choice Dec. 12. Etienne said last week he was in regular contact with Wolford, but with only five spots left in the class, and with an emphasis on finding more skill position speed, the Gamecocks likely are not taking any more offensive linemen in the class. They have two committed.

▪ Pike Road, Alabama wide receiver Harrison Wallace who was offered by South Carolina last week, committed to Duke.

▪ South Carolina last week was the first offer for 2023 offensive tackle Kelton Smith Jr. (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) of Columbus, Georgia.