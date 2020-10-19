South Carolina in the top group for four-star tailback from Mid-Atlantic

Stafford, Virginia 2022 running back Tevin White (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) released his top six schools Thursday afternoon and South Carolina was on his short list. The Gamecocks are joined by Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Duke and Arizona State. Some who did not make the cut are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kansas State, West Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Pitt and Indiana.

White is ranked as the No. 14 running back in the country for the 2022 class and the No. 7 overall prospect in Virginia.

In September, White said while he was interested in USC, he had not made a very strong connection with the coaching staff and was looking to do so. Apparently, that connection was made. GamecockCentral reported White recently made a visit on his own to the campus.

White said in September there are three things he is looking at in evaluating a program and a school.

“Academics, coaching style and campus lifestyle out of football,” White said. ” “Coach that’s going to push me and not just let me do whatever. I want a spread type of offense preferably, one that runs outside zone and multi-uses running backs.”

White said he is looking at this spring for making his commitment announcement.

The Gamecocks also offered another receiver in the 2021 class Thursday as they continue to seek out prospects with big play potential. Harrison Wallace (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) of Pike Road, Alabama also was offered by Houston on Thursday. He also holds offers from Duke, Tulane, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin, Samford and Jackson State. The Gamecocks have receivers committed in the 2021 class. According to MaxPreps stats, last season Harrison had 19 catches for 429 yards and 9 touchdowns and averaged 23 yards per reception.