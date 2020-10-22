Gamecocks after four-star, two-sport recruit who could be ‘big-time red zone target’

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has made no secret of the need for speed on the flanks for his offense in 2021. That’s why he, offensive coordinator MIke Bobo and receivers coach Joe Cox continue to prospects they think will be big-play receivers. They have been recruiting Keon Coleman of Opelousas, Louisiana for months, even through that period when he was committed to Kansas. Coleman decommitted earlier this month and the Gamecocks have remained prominent among his suitors.

“It’s going pretty good, making progress,” Coleman said of the relationship building with the Gamecocks. “A lot of communication with the coaches. They are waiting till the NCAA allows us to go on visits. They are constantly hitting me up.”

Coleman also has kept an eye on the Gamecocks this season, of course with an eye on the receiving corps.

“The way their receivers been performing, they’ve been showing some good things,” Coleman said. “But they are missing a big-time red zone target to throw it up to. That’s where they think I can fit in.”

Along with South Carolina, Coleman said he’s hearing from a wide variety of schools including Penn State, Michigan State, Florida State, Texas, Southern Cal, Auburn, Ole Miss, Jackson State and Southern. His plans to is take as many visits as he can once recruiting goes live, including a trip to USC. He doesn’t plan to announce until the February signing day.

So far this season, Coleman estimated he has 20 catches with five touchdowns. Last season he caught 35 passes for 1143 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 33 yards per catch.

Coleman also is a big-time basketball prospect who averaged 26 points per game last season. He plans to play both sports in college and has talked with Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin about that. But he said his decision will be based more on the football side of things compared to basketball.