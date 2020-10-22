South Carolina makes latest cut for 5-star, No. 1 tailback in the country

South Carolina and Clemson are among the ten schools to make the short list with 2022 five-star tailback Emmanuel Henderson (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) of Hartford, Alabama.

Henderson narrowed his list from nearly 30 offers. USC was the first program to offer him, and that game on a visit for last season’s Florida game.

Henderson is ranked as the No. 1 running back prospect in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he rushed for 1,996 yards and 32 touchdowns, and he caught 23 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns.

Thus far this season, Henderson has rushed for 840 yards and 12 scores. The other schools on his short list are Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Southern Cal and Florida.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2022 defensive tackle Felix Hixon (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) of Jackson, Georgia. He also has Power Five offers from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

▪ Myrtle Beach 2022 receiver Adam Randall was offered by Maryland.

▪ Dickinson, Texas 2022 four-star tight end Donovan Green (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) who holds an offer from South Carolina, plans to announce his top six on Oct, 28.

▪ Dacula, Georgia 2023 right-handed pitcher Parker Marlatt committed to USC. Here’s a recent scouting report on him from Perfect Game: “Medium and well-proportioned frame with strength in his lower half. Ran a 7.72 second 60 yard dash. Primary right-handed pitcher, online delivery that he repeats well, some deception with the use of his front side, quick arm action up to a 3/4 arm slot. Fastball topped out at 86 mph with frequent life and outstanding run at times, two-plane breaking ball with slurve-type action to it, throws with intent and pitches to contact in attack mode.”