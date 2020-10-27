Top Gamecocks recruiting target set to announce commitment this week

Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins apparently is finally set to make his college commitment.

After two previous false-starts on commitment dates, Ingram-Dawkins reported on Twitter that he will make his announcement this Friday. Ingram-Dawkins previously had announced commitment dates for late May and late June.

Each time he backed off an announcement.

Slightly over a month ago, Ingram-Dawkins named a final four of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. At that time, he indicated he had made his decision and was just waiting for the right date to announce.

“I’m excited, ready to see how it all plays out,” Ingram-Dawkins said then. “They (the winning school) just recruited me real hard and I felt the love.”

Ingram-Dawkins is rated a four-star prospect in the 24Sports Composite. He’s ranked 14th nationally among defensive tackles and is the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina.

Notes:

▪ Greenville, Alabama 2022 safety Laquan Robinson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) was offered by South Carolina. He also has offers from Penn State, Kansas, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Akron and Alabama State.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2023 athlete Suntarine Perkins (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) of Raleigh, Mississippi. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Oregon, Mississippi State, Indiana, Arkansas, Ole Miss and LSU. Last season Perkins rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns, caught 12 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and had 101 tackles with five interceptions and six pass break ups. He also returned seven kickoffs for an average of 53 yards and had two touchdowns on kickoffs and one on a punt return. Perkins has a four-star rating by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 7 athlete nationally in his class and the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi.

▪ McCormick 2023 running back A’Chean Durant was offered by Duke.

▪ USC basketball target Jalen Deloach, a 6-foot-9 big from Atlanta has set Nov. 1 for his announcement. The Gamecocks are in his final six along with Ole Miss, Georgia, VCU, Kansas State and Southern.

▪ Seven-foot Gamecocks target Jonas Aidoo of Charlotte plans to name his top 10 Saturday.