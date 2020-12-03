Productive pass rusher’s stock is rising, but he’s waiting for SC, Clemson offers

Bluffton 2022 defensive end D.J. Aiken (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) was limited to just five games this season due to games lost to the pandemic. Still, he said he managed 10 sacks and five tackles for loss. His offer list includes Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Coastal Carolina and Liberty. Clemson and USC are involved to the point they have been talking with him and his coach, but the offers haves not yet come from the two in-state Power 5 programs.

“Most of the Clemson coaches are following me on Twitter and I’ve been talking to the defensive coordinator there,” Aiken said. “At South Carolina, it’s mostly the recruiting guy, and coach Kyle Krantz has been following me. My head coach has been telling me stuff about them being interested in me and all that.”

Aiken is happy with the offers he has at this point, but he’s expecting more in the coming months, and would love to have the option of considering offers from the Tigers and Gamecocks.

“It would be cool to stay in state close to where I live,” Aiken said. “Half my family are Gamecock fans, so I’ve been mostly a Gamecock fan. My dad’s side are huge Clemson fans.”

Aiken said thus far he’s gotten a simple, straight-forward message from the Clemson and USC recruiters.

“They like my film, they are interested in me, they like how I play,” Aiken said. “The rest they told my head coach.”

Aiken said he has taken virtual visits with Kentucky and East Carolina. He doesn’t have any favorites at this point and wants to make his decision before his senior season.

Aiken is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 31 strongside defensive end nationally in his class and the No. 11 prospect in South Carolina.

▪ South Caolina made the to six with defensive end Deonte Anderson (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) of Fort Meade, Florida. Anderson also included on his short list UCF, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Mississippi State. Former USC head coach Will Muschamp offered Anderson off his junior season of 14 sacks.

“I’m feeling good about them,” Anderson said. “I like the coaches and the communications with them. They would use me as a wide out defensive end. They like my first step and how explosive I am.”

He is rated as a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 25th nationally among weakside defensive ends.

▪ Gamecocks tight end target Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte committed to North Carolina. He’s the son of former Gamecock star offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit who currently is the sideline announcer for the Gamecock football broadcasts. He had the Gamecocks in his final five along with Virginia Tech, UCLA and Ole Miss.

▪ Former USC commitment LB Bryce Steele of Raleigh committed to Boston College.

▪ One time South Carolina cornerback target Dontae Balfour named Auburn and Missouri as his final two.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2024 quarterback Jaylen Bester (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) of Kennesaw, Georgia. He also has offers from Georgia Tech and Florida State.