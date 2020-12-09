There’s a South Carolina connection that could bring JUCO pass rusher to Gamecocks

South Carolina last week offered defensive end Jimmori Robinson (6-foot-6, 248 pounds), a native of Alexandria, Virginia, who played at Dodge City Community College in 2019 and will play for Monroe Community College (New York) this spring. Last season Robinson totaled 20 tackles with 10 for loss. The Gamecocks will have some extra help with Robinson because a former USC defensive back just joined the staff at Monroe.

“I plan on putting South Carolina in my top five because I know an alumni from there (Taqiy Muhammad) who coaches at my JUCO right now,” Robinson said. “I like the history. I visited South Carolina one time for an unofficial visit. I have a great relationship with coach Drew Hughes, the director of personnel.”

Shane Beamer is now in charge of the program and he just came on board Sunday. Robinson hears regularly from Hughes and is looking forward to talking with Beamer.

“I talked to them Monday and coach Beamer was supposed to call me,” Robinson said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. They seem to like him a lot and the energy he’s bringing to South Carolina.”

Robinson also has an offer from Coastal Carolina and likes the Chanticleers as well. He lists his top five as South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Auburn, UTSA and Arizona State. He plans to announce his commitment this month but he won’t sign until February. He will graduate in April.

Notes:

▪ One-time Gamecocks target Demarcus Smith of Birmingham committed to Ole Miss.

▪ USC offered wide receiver Qua Davis (6-2 210) of Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. He also has offers from Ole Miss and MTSU. In a five-game season, he had 34 catches for 583 yards and seven touchdowns, averaged 17 yards per catch.

▪ Former Gamecocks wide receiver commitment Simeon Price of Pensacola, Florida named a top five of USC, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Ole Miss.