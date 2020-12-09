He played with a Gamecocks five-star. Now he’s got a fresh South Carolina offer

South Carolina already has a commitment from a cornerback from Georgia Military College who hails from the Upstate. If one is good, two are better. Marcellas Dial of Woodruff committed to the Gamecocks in March and remains firm. He will sign next week and enroll in January. Tuesday morning new Gamecock coach Shane Beamer made an offer to Isaiah Norris (6-foot, 170 pounds) of Anderson and TL Hanna.

Norris wasn’t a new name to the Gamecocks. Former coach Will Muschamp initiated the contact months ago, and running backs coach Des Kitchings has kept the conversation going.

“They’ve been following me since high school really, just talking to me,” Norris said. “Coach Muschamp liked my film and they really got close with me. And then when coach Beamer came in, he liked my film and he offered.”

Norris got the call from Beamer Tuesday morning and after getting the offer, he put the Gamecocks in a strong spot on his list.

“He wanted to talk to me directly to make sure the offer was official,” Norris said. “He wanted me to become a Gamecock really. So, he’s just been talking to me, checking in on me. They are at the top of the list. It’s home. I’ve just got to make the decision, sit down and talk to my people and make it happen.”

Norris has been committed to Middle Tennessee State, but he also has an offer from Washington State, which he finds intriguing.

“The plan they have for me to just come out there and compete for the spot really,” Norris said. “It’s out there, I’ve just to compete and get the spot. That really stood out to me.”

Norris played the 2019 season at New Mexico Military and had five interceptions. He will not play this spring for GMA opting to focus on his grades so he can graduate this spring. He said he’s not sure when he’ll make his decision. It could come in the next week and he will sign in December, or he might wait longer and sign in February.

Notes:

▪ Carvers Bay and Georgia Military college defensive end Byron Young, who was offered by South Carolina under Will Muschamp, said he was contacted by new coach Shane Beamer Tuesday.

Young said Beamer told him he “wants to bring me back home.”

Young also picked up offers Tuesday from Texas and UCF. Young has named a top list of Missouri, Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State.

▪ Sumter defensive end Justus Boone, who has been committed to Florida, said Tuesday night he’s not been contacted by Beamer, nor has he had any contact with the Gamecocks in recent weeks. He said he will be signing with the Gators next week.

▪ Former Gamecocks commitment safety Jayden Johnson, who is now committed to Arkansas, said he’s not been contacted by Beamer or the Gamecocks and he’ll sign with the Razorbacks next week.

▪ The Gamecocks reached out to cornerback Des Williams (6-foot, 177 ponds) of East Central Community College (Mississippi) and defensive end Cameron Bell (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) of Chattanooga. Williams had 45 tackles and four interceptions last season. He has offers from Valdosta State and Delta State.

Bell said he was contacted last week by Director of Player Personnel Drew Hughes and an offer for him could be in the works. He has offers from UCF, Marshall, San Diego State, Tennessee State and Alabama A&M.