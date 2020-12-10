Idea of playing at South Carolina strikes chord with in-demand JUCO pass rusher

Georgia Military defensive end Byron Young (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) was offered by South Carolina when Will Muschamp was in charge, and as a Carvers Bay product, the idea of playing for the home-state school struck a chord with him. After Muschamp was fired, he drifted away from the Gamecocks. But new coach Shane Beamer, after a phone conversation with Young Tuesday, has reeled him back in.

The Gamecocks were one of the first Power Five programs to offer Young. Since then, the likes of Texas, UCF, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Virginia Tech, TCU, Appalachian State and Ole Miss have jumped in. After talking with Beamer, Young has the Gamecocks right back in the mix for his commitment later this month.

“He hit me up and I was really excited,” Young said. “He really wants me to come back. He said I would be good in the program. I would be a major priority to the defense. Honestly, I had faded away from South Carolina a little bit, just everything that happened to the coaching staff. But now they have a coach. By the time I decided I thought they wouldn’t have a coach, but they do. I feel really good about them right now.”

Young drew a quick assessment of Beamer from his initial conversation.

“He’s a great guy, honestly,” Young said. “I’m going to research him a little bit. I think he’s from South Carolina, so he’s pretty good.”

Young said Gamecocks defensive ends coach Mike Peterson has also been in touch with him. As have recruiters from other schools. He did a Zoom session Wednesday with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and defensive line coach Deke Adams. Young has some favorites in mind, but he’s not to the point of making a decision, and may not be ready to sign on the 16th.

“I told a lot of the coaches, it depends on how I feel on Signing Day,” Young said. “I don’t have to sign on Signing Day. I’ve got to Jan. 15, though I’m not going to wait that long. If I’m not feeling it on the 16th, I’m just going to wait to my momma’s birthday on the 23rd. I’ve got the day off just in case. I’ll see how I’m feeling. A lot is changing. South Carolina getting a new coach and stuff like that. I’m going to have to see.”

Young said what he’s looking for in a school is rather simple.

“Getting on the field,” he said. “I’m looking for an opportunity to show my ability. I would say the top ones are Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas and UCF. Those are the main ones right now.”

Last season Young recorded 31 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.