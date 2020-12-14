With new coach, Gamecocks still among top schools for in-state four-star

One of the top targets in the 2022 class in South Carolina is wide receiver Jaleel Skinner (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) of Greer. He is being heavily pursued by the Gamecocks, Clemson and several major programs outside the state. The change in head coaches at USC means a restart of sorts for the Gamecocks in their recruitment of Skinner. That effort is underway with tight ends coach and area recruiter Bobby Bentley reaching out to Skinner Monday after Shane Beamer was officially introduced at USC.

“I talked to coach Bentley a little bit,” Skinner said. “He was just saying that my offer still stands from South Carolina and he can’t wait for me to get back down there and meet coach Beamer. Just looking at him at Oklahoma, he’s a good dude, good guy, great coach and I hope he can come in and change a little bit of the culture down there.”

Beamer will have a good chance to land Skinner once he becomes full involved because all of the previous recruiting work has left the Gamecocks in a competitive place with the other programs.

“I still love the University of South Carolina. I love everything about them,” Skinner said. “They are still one of my top schools to this day.”

One of those top competitors is Clemson. Skinner was back at Death Valley the end of last month for the Pitt game.

“That was just Clemson playing like Clemson,” he said. “They are back one hundred percent. I don’t think anybody in the ACC will be able to stop them. You would think them having a limited amount of people there, it wouldn’t be so loud, but the stadium was still loud like it was filled, like it was a sold out game. I loved it.”

Skinner is making it clear to recruiters he wants to be used as a receiver, though he’s got the build of a tight end. He has said he doesn’t want to be in an offense where he will be used heavily as a blocker. Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman is recruiting Skinner and he’s good with what he’s told him..

“They said they would use me a little more in the passing game, the same way they are using Braden Galloway,” Skinner said.

Skinner also has Florida, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, Florida State and LSU on his short list. He’s not planning to make a decision until next summer.