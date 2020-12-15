South Carolina showing interest in talented ACC receiver transfer

South Carolina has some interest in Georgia Tech transfer wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds).

The sophomore from Tampa caught 32 passes for 579 yards and touchdowns TDs in two seasons with Tech. USF also is interested.

In 2019, he was the top Yellow Jackets pass catcher, averaging 18.9 yards per catch and a touchdown every three catches. He was limited to seven games this season.

Out of high school, he was the No. 661 recruit in the country and No. 86 wide receiver.

With Shi Smith headed to the NFL, the Gamecocks are woefully short on proven wide receivers. The staff is expected to hit the transfer portal to shore up a range of needs.

Notes:

▪ North Myrtle Beach defensive end Chase Simmons (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) said he will not be officially signing with Coastal Carolina on Wednesday because he has a blue shirt offer, meaning his scholarship there would come from the 2022 class.

Simmons said he’s talked with new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, and also is hearing from USC linebackers coach Rod Wilson. He’s under consideration for an offer from the Gamecocks. He also has offers from Georgia State, VMI, Charlotte, Furman, Akron and Kent State. Simmons said he remains “stuck on Coastal” right now.

He likes the program and the fact it’s close to home. He’s also hearing from Tennessee, Ole Miss and Auburn. Simmons had around 50 tackles and 11 sacks this season.

▪ Georgia Military College and Carvers Bay defensive end Byron Young said he still hasn’t decided if he will sign Wednesday. if he’s not feeling it with one school, he’ll wait until next week. He said Tennessee is No. 1 with him right now but he’s talking with USC coach Shane Beamer about every other day and that’s put the Gamecocks in play. Auburn also has been strong with him but the Malzahn firing affects his thinking there. Florida State and Mississippi State are the other two on his short list.

▪ Gamecocks offensive line commitment JonDarius Morgan of Birmingham said Monday afternoon he will not sign until February. He said he is “mostly” firm with the Gamecocks but other schools have been talking to his coach.

▪ Stuart, Florida 2022 4-star wide receiver Amarion Brown (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) named a top 10 of South Carolina, Miami, Florida State, Oregon, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State and Rutgers. In 2019 he had 30 catches for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

▪ The Gamecocks are included in the top 12 with 2022 safety Tre Donaldson (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) of Tallahassee. The others are Georgia, Alabama, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida State, Oregon Kentucky, Auburn and Florida.

▪ Defensive end Elijah Davis of Wagener-Salley is talking with East Mississippi Community College and Iowa Western Community College. He will not sign Wednesday.